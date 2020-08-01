Teen boy, 17, killed in Plainfield crash

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a vehicle crash Friday in southwest suburban Plainfield, according to preliminary information from Plainfield police.A preliminary investigation found that about 5:25 p.m. the boy was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed north on Van Dyke Road just north of 127th Street, when he passed a vehicle, lost control and struck two utility poles, police said.The boy was rushed to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with life-threatening injuries, and was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, police said.The crash remains under investigation.