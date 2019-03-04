Teenage girl reported missing again from Lakeview, last seen at O'Hare

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing a second time from the Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side.Thao Tran was last seen Sunday at O'Hare International Airport, according to a missing person's alert from Chicago police.Tran was first reported missing Feb. 26 when she was last seen leaving her home in the 1900-block of West Diversey Parkway, police said. The alert was canceled Sunday morning.Police reissued a missing persons alert for Tran late Sunday.She was described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound Asian girl with brown eyes and hair, police said. When she disappeared at the airport on Sunday, she was wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants and gray backpack.Anyone with information on Tran's whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.