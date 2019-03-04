Teenage girl reported missing again from Lakeview, last seen at O'Hare

Thao Tran. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A 17-year-old girl was reported missing a second time from the Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side.

Thao Tran was last seen Sunday at O'Hare International Airport, according to a missing person's alert from Chicago police.

Tran was first reported missing Feb. 26 when she was last seen leaving her home in the 1900-block of West Diversey Parkway, police said. The alert was canceled Sunday morning.

Police reissued a missing persons alert for Tran late Sunday.

She was described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound Asian girl with brown eyes and hair, police said. When she disappeared at the airport on Sunday, she was wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants and gray backpack.

Anyone with information on Tran's whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlChicagoLakeview
Top Stories
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side
LIVE TEMPS:Bitter cold moves in; Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Monday morning
Chicago celebrating 182nd birthday Monday
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Woman, 22, fatally shot in head in Englewood, police say
Show More
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident in Plano
10 people attack H&M security guard, Chicago police say
Boy, 17, to face murder charges in case of 2 missing teens
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
More News