Girl, 16, struck in face by gunfire while riding in car on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- A teenage girl was injured by gunfire Saturday while riding in a vehicle on the Near West Side.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car about 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police. She and the other people in the car told police they didn't see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

The girl was hit in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.


Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidechicago shootinggun violenceteen shotshootingchicago violenceteenguns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
Bears expected to name Mitchell Trubisky as starting QB, source says
Charges filed in alleged ComEd bribery scheme
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
Show More
Confrontations with customers over face mask policy prompt Park Ridge business to take day off
Chicago 'Tamale Guy' still hospitalized with COVID-19, but improving
Charges filed against man shot by Cook County Sheriff's police
Illinois COVID-19: 5,368 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
Chicago Weather: Sunny, beautiful Saturday
More TOP STORIES News