Teenagers arrested after striking woman on Red Line train

Two juveniles were taken into custody Saturday at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station after they struck a 28-year-old woman multiple times during a verbal altercation on the trai

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were arrested Saturday afternoon after striking a woman during a fight on a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police.

The two juveniles, whose ages weren't known, were taken into custody about 3:20 p.m. at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station after they struck a 28-year-old woman multiple times during a verbal altercation on the train, police said.
The victim identified the boy and girl as the people who struck her. She declined medical treatment and was in good condition, police said.

The teens -- a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy -- were charged with misdemeanor battery, police said.

