7 injured, including teens, in prom night crash in Ashburn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple teens coming home from prom night were hospitalized after a crash Saturday in Ashburn.



Police said six teenagers, ranging in age from 16 to 19, were in a 2019 Nissan Rouge that collided with a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by a 50-year-old man at around 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department said.

Family members said two of the teenagers were attending prom for Bogan High School.

One man who said he saw the aftermath of the crash jumped in to help.

"I was just hoping I could get the kid out of the car in time. I saw the fire kick up while the kid was in the back seat unconscious, it was a little scary you know. I just wanted to get him out," the witness said.

Family of Jaeru Montgomery, 17, and his brother Jamil, 19, said they didn't attend prom but picked up their longtime childhood friends to hang out.

Four people were taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, the other three are in fair condition.

Jaeru has been released from the hospital, Jamil has bad spinal injuries.



Chicago police are calling it a "high speed crash."

No other information has been released on what may have caused the crash.

No citations have been issued, police said.
