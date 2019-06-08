7 injured, including teens, in prom night crash in Ashburn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash involving a car full of teens on their way home from prom on Chicago's south side left seven people injured overnight.



Police said the vehicle with 6 teenagers, ranging in age from 16 to 19, collided with another vehicle driven by a 50-year-old man at around 1:30 Saturday morning at 79th and Homan in the Ashburn community.

Family members said the teenagers were attending prom for Bogan High School.

One man who said he saw the aftermath of the crash and jumped in to help.

"I was just hoping I could get the kid out of the car in time. I saw the fire kick up while the kid was in the back seat unconscious, it was a little scary you know. I just wanted to get him out," the witness said.

Four people involved are in serious to critical condition, the three others are in fair condition.



Chicago police haven't released details on what may have lead up to the crash.
