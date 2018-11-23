Tekashi69 transferred to new facility after 'death threats,' lawyer says

EMBED </>More Videos

Troubled rapper Tekashi69 has been transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for safety concerns. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Troubled rapper Tekashi69 has been transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for safety concerns.

The lawyer representing the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said his client has been getting death threats and needed to be transferred to an undisclosed facility. At MDC Brooklyn, Hernandez was placed in the general population.
Tekashi69 faces federal racketeering and firearms charges. His arrest appears to be connected to a shooting at a party last month on the Upper East Side.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapperracketeeringu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
1,000 line up for Goose Island Bourbon County Stout at Lincoln Park Binny's
Potential winter storm may snarl Thanksgiving weekend traffic
Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in crash in Oakland
'It shocked the senses': Man charged with sexual assaults, killing in store
American on deadly trip to isolated island: 'I DON'T WANT TO DIE'
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Pope Francis selects Cardinal Cupich to group organizing abuse summit
Show More
Cardinal Cupich to serve as main celebrant for funeral fallen CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez
Trump thankful for himself this Thanksgiving
Warrant issued for man wanted in Lyons murder of man found dead in car trunk
CTA Holiday Train starts running Friday
More News