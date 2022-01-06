Chicago weather: Wind Chill Advisory issued as temps could feel as low as -25 degrees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Until about the last week or so, we've had a pretty mild winter. But now, there is no turning back until spring: the bitter cold of winter has arrived.The National Weather Service has issued afor McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, DeKalb and LaSalle counties from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.Very cold wind chills can be expected overnight, with temperatures feeling as low as -20 to -25 degrees. According to NWS, wind chills that cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.The dangerously low temperatures could be felt immediately when you stepped outside Thursday, a shocking reminder of real Chicago winter."I'm currently outside on my lunch break, no hat, no gloves, I'm freezing," Julio Mateo said. "This is bad.""I'm wishing that I should have gone back in and brought my lunch because I don't even want to deal with the cold," Delani Christmas added."The wind makes such a difference," Alyssa Smith said. "I'm looking at my weather app and it says it's going to be a high of 32, but then if you look hour by hour, it's only 16 degrees - and that's not what it feels like."Grad student Ben Zhang was ready, but his friend was not."To be honest, I had to borrow his shirt, my friend's shirt," Thais Gutierrez said. "I don't know anything about layers.""I wore three layers," Zhang said. "I gave one to her. I've lived here for six years, so you get used to it."Chicago's Department of Water Management is reminding residents to prepare their homes to prevent frozen pipes and expensive repairs. Residents should make sure warm air can circulate under cabinets and where plumbing is on outside walls, and keep a trickle of water running at the faucet farthest from where the water comes into the home."I think whatever doesn't kill me makes me stronger, but we are Chicagoans, we are used to this," Harold Pollack said. "We've seen worse and it's really not too bad."And to offer a bit more perspective, the days are getting longer and spring is just 10 weeks away.