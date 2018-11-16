Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Tennessee police searching for man accused of raping 16-month-old boy

LAWRENCEBURG, Tennessee --
A Tennessee man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted" list.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

Lawrenceburg police said Porter is on the run and they are asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

He is believed to be driving a green 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup with a red tailgate, with Tennessee license plate 3G2 6Z9.

Porter is 5'9" and weighs 260 pounds. He has hazel eyes, red hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultchild sex assaultsex abuse against childrenmost wantedu.s. & worldTennessee
Top Stories
Teen charged in Morgan Park High School explosion
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
Country Club Hills police shoot suspect after man dragged into bank
Father Pfleger calls for dismissal of officer who shot Robbins security guard
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
Statue of Liberty's original torch moved to new home
Doorbell camera catches good Samaritan returning lost wallet
Show More
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Mugshot of man wanted in Florida goes viral
6 rescued from elevator in building formerly known as Hancock Center
More News