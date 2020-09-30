nfl

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will play Monday or Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 test results

By TERESA M. WALKER
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

The NFL announced the switch on Wednesday. The previous day the NFL said that three Titans and five other team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have closed their facility at least through Friday and will not be able to practice in any fashion together until Saturday at the earliest.

Both the Titans and Steelers are 3-0 and among the NFL's seven undefeated teams.



Tennessee beat Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday, and the Vikings' team facility is closed at least through Wednesday.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the NFL said. "Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."
