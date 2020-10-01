nfl

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans until later in season after more positive COVID-19 tests

FILE PHOTO: Tennessee Titans helmets are seen during the first quarter of an NFL football game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The NFL postponed Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday came one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced "shortly."



"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.

With the two new cases, the Titans' total is now 11: five players and six other organization members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspittsburgh steelersnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldsportstennessee titansminnesota vikingscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
NFL: Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed due to Titans' positive COVID-19 results
Video shows arrest after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus incorrect (to date) preseason predictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early voting Super Site opens Thursday in Loop
Firefighter dies after Kankakee diving exercise
Kids safety group warns of increased poisoning risk amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump plans WI rallies this weekend; state sets COVID-19 death toll record
Illinois white supremacy group shut down by federal authorities
Trick or treat hours, rules in Chicago suburbs
CPS to pay $400,000 settlement in physical force lawsuits
Show More
Officer who fired shots at Breonna Taylor is crowdfunding to retire
City opens new apartment complex in Bronzeville on South Side
Proud Boys: What to know about group Trump told to 'stand by'
Cruise ship sailing ban extended through end of October
IL releases official Halloween COVID-19 guidelines
More TOP STORIES News