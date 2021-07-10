officer killed

Man accused of killing Terre Haute police officer outside FBI office hears charge in hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Terre Haute officer shot, killed at IN federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A man accused of killing an Indiana police officer heard the charge Friday from a hospital bed where he is recovering from a shootout outside an FBI office.

Shane Meehan "was not fully capable to participate in the hearing due to his physical discomfort and the administration of pain medication," U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee said in a court filing.

Meehan, 44, will remain under the watch of federal marshals.

He is charged with killing Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, who was a member of a federal task force, which typically involves local officers.

Ferency was attacked Wednesday outside an FBI office in Terre Haute, according to federal authorities. He and an FBI agent responded by firing shots fired at Meehan.

Meehan threw a Molotov cocktail, a crude bomb made with a bottle, at the office before the ambush, authorities said.

A motive has not been publicly disclosed.

McKee wants a status report each Friday about Meehan's condition and readiness for court hearings.

Meehan, who formerly worked at a federal prison, received less than 1% of the vote when he ran for Terre Haute mayor in 2019.

Ferency's funeral will be held Tuesday.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianapolice officer killedshootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Terre Haute officer shot, killed at IN federal building
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash ID'd
Veteran Hometown police officer killed while investigating crash
TOP STORIES
Police issue alert for Mag Mile businesses after string of thefts
Man killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd: CPD
Jury awards veteran $41M from bar where bouncers paralyzed him
Son in wheelchair not allowed to cool off at Crown Fountain: family
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts new conductor at Ravinia
Illinois sues owner of Rockton plant where fire prompted evacuations
Show More
OT Fagbenle plays mystery man in 'Black Widow'
Chicago piping plovers welcome new chicks
Great-grandma tries on wedding dresses for 1st time
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
Video: Drake spotted on date at empty stadium
More TOP STORIES News