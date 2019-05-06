Terror subject Adel Daoud to be sentenced Monday

Chicago terrorism subject Adel Daoud will learn his fate Monday.

Federal prosecutors said Daoud, 25, thought he was detonating a bomb outside a downtown bar in 2012. The bomb was fake and part of an FBI sting.

Last week, Daoud told the judge he was a naive, gullible and confused teenager when he began a plot to blow up a Chicagoland target.

Reading from a letter, Daoud told the judge that he is sorry for his actions including a brutal attack on a fellow MCC inmate; that he may have been a horrible person in 2012 and that sometimes he laughs at his stupidity.

Prosecutors want a 40-year prison term, but the defense wants Daoud freed and placed in a mental health program.

His sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m.
