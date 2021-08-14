terrorism

DHS national terrorism alert warns 9/11 anniversary could inspire extremist attacks

EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded

WASHINGTON -- The upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as well as approaching religious holidays could inspire extremist attacks, the Department of Homeland Security said in a terrorism alert issued Friday.

DHS did not cite any specific threats in the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin. But it noted that the U.S. is in a "heightened threat environment," fueled by factors that include violent extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred and resentment of restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

DHS issues the warnings to alert the public as well as state and local authorities. They reflect intelligence gathered from other law enforcement agencies.

The bulletin is an extension of a similar one issued in May that expired on the day the new one was issued. DHS says domestic extremists remain a national threat priority for U.S. law enforcement and will for at least the remainder of the year.

The agency noted that al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula recently released the first English-language edition of its Inspire magazine in four years, apparently to mark the upcoming anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

RELATED: 9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded

The anniversary and the approaching holidays "could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence," it said.

DHS also noted that domestic extremists motivated by religious and ethnic hatred have in the past attacked houses of worships and other gatherings, but it said there aren't any "credible or imminent threats identified to these locations."

As in previous bulletins, DHS expressed concern about both domestic extremists, motivated by "personal grievances and extremist ideological beliefs," and foreign influences.

The agency said Russian, Chinese and Iranian government-linked media outlets have helped spread conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines and have in some cases amplified calls for violence against people of Asian descent.

The video featured is from a related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.department of homeland securityterror threatseptember 11terrorismseptember 11thu.s. & world9 11
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TERRORISM
Feds: IL militia leader should get life in prison for bombing mosque.
Al Qaeda launches new campaign for lone wolf terrorist attacks in US
Training video in MI governor alleged kidnapping plot released
FBI: Militiaman said God ordered kidnapping of Michigan governor
TOP STORIES
Chicago's Bud Billiken parade is back after pandemic hiatus
Brian Urlacher's niece sent home from school for not wearing mask
CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID dose for immunocompromised
10 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence: Chicago police
I-290 shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt: ISP
Is COVID vaccine status a deal-breaker when dating?
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 227 killed
Show More
IL Dems look to eliminate GOP House district after census
$600M more approved for Cabrini-Green redevelopment
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
Father, son arrested for using fake vaccine cards in Hawaii
CPD officer badly hurt after dragged by vehicle in Englewood: police
More TOP STORIES News