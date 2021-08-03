Terry Kennedy, pro skateboarder, charged in Wheaton man's death

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- A professional skateboarder from California has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man from Wheaton.

Terry Kennedy 36 of Long Beach, California is being held without bail until a court hearing next week, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said he punched 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun in the head and kicked him in the torso at the Comfort Suites on Roosevelt Road in Oakbrook Terrace last Tuesday. Kassahun died on Saturday from his injuries.

Kennedy is a pro skateboarder who has been featured in music videos by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams.
