Politics

Longtime State Sen. Terry Link charged with filing false tax return

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Illinois State Sen. Terry Link has been charged in federal court with filing a false tax return in 2016, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Court documents from a year ago suggested that Link, 73, cooperated with the feds against another state lawmaker, then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo, in anticipation of the false tax return charge, hoping it would lead to a reduced sentence, according to the report.

Link publicly denied last fall that he was the unnamed senator in the court documents indicting Arroyo. The Vernon Hills Democrat denied it multiple times.

RELATED: Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads not guilty to federal bribery charge

Prosecutors first charged Arroyo with bribery in a criminal complaint in October, revealing the unnamed state senator had been cooperating with them off and on since 2016. The feds say Arroyo tried to bribe the senator to introduce legislation that would legalize sweepstakes machines.

RELATED: ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

Arroyo resigned from the House.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoiswaukegantaxesstate politicstax evasion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago could be next COVID-19 hotspot, researchers warn
Lightfoot highlights police reform model of replacing officers in some situations
Illinois reports 1,834 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
IL unemployment fraud could lead to tax trouble for victims: FBI
66K still without power days after severe storms; south suburbs hit hardest
Show More
Missing Chicago woman found dead in Humboldt Park
Chicago looters must be prosecuted for actions: FOP president
$10K reward offered in toddler's shooting death in Hammond
Property manager: Chicago homeowners feel unsafe, ready to leave after looting
Wisconsin reports 943 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
More TOP STORIES News