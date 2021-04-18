fatal crash

2 dead in fiery Tesla crash in Houston, officials believe car was in autopilot

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in fiery Tesla crash that took 4 hours to extinguish

SPRING, Texas -- Two people died in a fiery crash involving a 2019 Tesla Model S Saturday night in Houston.

The flames reportedly took hours to extinguish and Harris County officials said the investigation has led them to believe that there was no one driving the car when the crash occurred.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near one of the victims homes.

Firefighters and medics were called to the scene after reports of an explosion in the woods.

The Tesla was traveling from a cul-de-sac, did not negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The vehicle crashed into a tree before bursting into flames.

Crews found two bodies inside the vehicle, a man in the front passenger seat and another man in the back passenger's side seat. There was no indication that anyone was in the driver's seat.

The batteries on board the Tesla continued to ignite despite efforts to douse the flames, authorities said. It took around four hours and 23,000 gallons of water before the flames were out, firefighters said.

VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told ABC News the two men who were found dead inside the car had dropped off their wives at a nearby home and told them they were going to take the 2019 Tesla S class for a test ride.

The man, ages 59 and 69, had been talking about the features on the car before they left.

Herman said, based on the evidence at the scene, the car was going very fast when it lost control and ended more than 100 feet from the road.

The local investigators are working with several federal agencies and have been in touch with Tesla.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandscar crashcar accidentsteslafatal crashdeadly firecar fireaccidenttraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Charges filed in Mount Prospect crash that killed family on way to church
5 killed in 2 separate I-290 wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park
College basketball player dies days after playing in NCAA tournament
Boy, 5, killed in Englewood crash after car jumps curb: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors
3 dead, 2 injured in Kenosha bar shooting, officials say
2 children among 4 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
13 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
Student killed at TN school fought with girlfriend before deadly police shooting, girl's mom says
Show More
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Chicago man sentenced to 17 years for carjacking outside mall
Our Chicago: Protecting the environment and addressing climate change
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News