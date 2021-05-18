Tesla driver from Palatine accused of sleeping while on autopilot, Kenosha Co. Sheriff's Dept. says

Driver denies he was sleeping; cited for 'inattentive driving'
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla driver from Palatine accused of sleeping behind the wheel, Kenosha County Sheriff Dept. says

KENOSHA CO., Ill. (WLS) -- A Tesla driver from Palatine is accused of falling asleep at the wheel while on autopilot.

A Kenosha County deputy was dispatched to I-94 as the car was crossing over the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.


EMBED More News Videos

Kenosha County Sheriff's Dept. releases dashcam video as deputy pulls over Tesla driver accused of falling asleep at the wheel.



The deputy pulled alongside the 2019 Tesla and noted the driver's head was down and was not looking at the road, according to a release from Kenosha County Sheriff.

The deputy then activated his lights and siren in attempt to pull the man over, police said.

He followed behind for about 2 miles until the driver finally noticed he was being stopped when the deputy pulled alongside the Tesla for a second time, the release said.

SEE ALSO: Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into parked police car


The 38-year-old man denied being asleep, according to police.
The deputy said the man did not have any signs of impairment but said that he was tired, police said.

Tesla mandates that the operator keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times and always maintain control of the vehicle while utilizing the autopilot feature.

The man was cited for "inattentive driving."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiswisconsinkenoshateslatraffic stopdriversleep
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News