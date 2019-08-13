Test shows AJ Freund's dad isn't father of infant born to Joann Cunningham later

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- A paternity test has determined that a suburban Chicago man charged in the beating death of his 5-year-old son is not the biological father of the infant born to his son's mother about a month after the couple's arrest on first-degree murder charges.
The test results revealed Monday in court in McHenry County, Illinois, show the biological father of the baby girl is a 37-year-old man who once lived with Andrew Freund and JoAnn Cunningham in their Crystal Lake home. The man is in a drug treatment program and did not attend the hearing.
The 60-year-old Freund and the 36-year-old Cunningham were arrested April 24, and Cunningham gave birth to her daughter on May 31. The two are charged in the death of Andrew "AJ" Freund, whose body was found in a shallow grave.
