Test tube samples missing after SUV stolen on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Jeep Cherokee with test tube samples was stolen on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, police said.

A woman left the Jeep parked and running at a gas station in the 5500-block of South Wells Street and went into the store. A man got in and took off.

The woman is a lab employee and was transporting five test tube samples in the trunk of the SUV.

The SUV was later found in the 200-block of East 68th Street at about 12:20 a.m. The woman and a relative found the car undamaged and alerted officers.

Two men inside the vehicle got out and fled on foot. Officers chased the two men, but they got away and have not been located.

The test samples were not found in the Jeep after it was recovered. It is not known what was the test samples.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago crimestolen car
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd Cook County Jail detainee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Illinois may be 'bending the curve' in COVID-19 fight, Pritzker says
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
How to safely have workers in your home during COVID-19 pandemic
Summer events in Chicago may be canceled to stop COVID-19 spread, Pritzker says
CDC report shows how 1 person spread coronavirus in Chicago in Feb.
Show More
COVID-19 PSA designs wanted in Aurora
More than half of Americans now wear masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
4 injured, including 2 CPD officers, after squad car hit by stolen vehicle in Englewood
What to know about Illinois' 16,422 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool, breezy Friday
More TOP STORIES News