Test tube samples missing after SUV stolen on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Jeep Cherokee with test tube samples was stolen on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, police said.A woman left the Jeep parked and running at a gas station in the 5500-block of South Wells Street and went into the store. A man got in and took off.The woman is a lab employee and was transporting five test tube samples in the trunk of the SUV.The SUV was later found in the 200-block of East 68th Street at about 12:20 a.m. The woman and a relative found the car undamaged and alerted officers.Two men inside the vehicle got out and fled on foot. Officers chased the two men, but they got away and have not been located.The test samples were not found in the Jeep after it was recovered. It is not known what was the test samples.