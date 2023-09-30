Fatal Teutopolis semitruck crash prompts anhydrous ammonia leak evacuation

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. -- A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in central Illinois, spilling the chemical and causing an evacuation of area residents Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on Route 40, about a half mile east of Teutopolis in Effingham County.

Due to to a plume from the ammonia leak, people with in a one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, have been evacuated, state police said.

"At this time there are multiple fatalities," ISP said in a release.

Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes told WCIA that one person was killed and five people were transported for emergency medical care with unknown injuries,

Crews are working to contain the leak while first responders and emergency workers continue to respond the incident, police said.

Teutopolis is about 92 miles (148 kilometers) southeast of Springfield, the capital of Illinois.

Associated Press contributed to this article