Texas authorities seek sex offender with ties to Chicago

David Sauceda Medina (Texas Department of Public Safety via Sun-Times Media Wire)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A wanted sex offender from Texas has connections to the Chicago area, according to federal authorities.

David Sauceda Medina, 62, is on Texas' list of 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders and "is known to have ties to the Chicago area," according to a statement issued Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

A warrant out of Bell County, Texas, was issued for Medina in January for sexual contact with the child, authorities said. The Austin Police Department also issued a warrant in March for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Medina was convicted in 2008 for attempted sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl and in 2010 for sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl, the marshals service said. He was released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in May 2016 after serving a six-year sentence and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Medina is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 200 pounds, authorities said. He has tattoos on his back, his left hand and both arms. He has frequented homeless shelters in the past and "is thought to be transient."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an $8,000 reward during the month of August for information leading to Medina's arrest, authorities said. The U.S. Marshals are also offering a $5,000 reward.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex offenderchild sex assaultsex abuse against childrenu.s. & worldChicagoTexas
Top Stories
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion ID'd
60,000 rubber ducks float down river in Chicago Ducky Derby
3 hurt in Lawndale drive-by shooting
'Take Me for Granite' contractor behind bars after I-Team investigation
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
Show More
Melania Trump's parents are now US citizens
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More News