Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico

TAOS, New Mexico -- Rising Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris has been killed in a traffic accident in northern New Mexico.

Harris' publicist confirmed her death. Harris was on her way to Taos when she was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The Taos County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old driver was also killed in the crash. The third driver was not injured.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, but details were not given.

Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year. She was featured in the syndicated documentary series "Troubadour, Texas."
