Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights with son

RHOME, Texas -- A Texas husband and father has died after he fell while hanging Christmas lights for a client over the weekend.

Felipe Gallegos ran a window washing business with his family, but in the winter, they hang lights.

On Saturday, Gallegos and his 17-year-old son were hanging lights at a home while his wife was in the front yard when something went wrong.

"He was on the roof, and then we heard something, and I got out and went over there and he was lying on the concrete, saying 'Help me, help me,'" Gallegos' widow Alisha Flick told WFAA. "So I called 911."

Gallegos was taken to the emergency room. A cat scan came back showing he had a skull fracture, bleeding in the brain and a chest fracture, Flick explained.

"They rushed him into emergency surgery, but he didn't make it," she said.

Now, Flick is trying to move forward just before Christmas and remember the great things about her husband, whom she met 22 years ago.

"He always had a smile on his face, and he was always goofy and making everybody laugh," she said.

Flick said she'll try to re-start the business, which was their only source of income.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gallegos' family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wisconsin Shooting: Student, officer injured in 2nd HS shooting in 2 days
Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions; IG report expected to be released
Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop
CPD announces results of undercover sting 'Operation FaceBOOKED'
Man impersonating CPD officer robs Streeterville currency exchange
2 suspects wanted in multiple robberies, abductions in SW suburbs: police
Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
Show More
Blackhawks reviewing assistant Marc Crawford's conduct
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, not as cold Tuesday
Giving Tuesday: ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' event
US may face french fry shortage
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
More TOP STORIES News