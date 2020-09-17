Society

Texas firefighter reunites with daughter after 25 days battling California wildfires: VIDEO

Quincy Blount of McKinney, Texas, was among the first 44 firefighters sent out to California last month.
A seven-year-old Texas girl couldn't contain her excitement seeing her dad return after 25 days of fighting wildfires in California.

Adley Blount greeted her dad with a hug and cheers as he arrived home, and the sweet reunion was captured on video.

Quincy Blount of McKinney, Texas, was among the first 44 firefighters sent out to California last month. Now, more than 200 Texas firefighters are helping on the front lines of the various fires burning throughout the state.

While the job is dangerous, Blount does it anyway, saying it's because of the same golden rule he's taught his little girl.

"If I were the one who needed the help, I'd want somebody coming to help us, too," Blount said.

There is a chance Adley's dad could be called back to California next month.

"I just don't want him to go cause he's always there," the seven-year-old said.

But both the father and daughter agree it makes those "welcome home" hugs even sweeter.

WATCH | Exhausted firefighters sing 'Take Me Out to the Fire Line' after 14 hours battling Oregon blazes
EMBED More News Videos

Listen to these exhausted firefighters singing together after a 14-hour shift battling wildfires in Oregon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexascaliforniatexasfamilywildfirefirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville charged with child pornography
Man accused of carrying murdered girlfriend's body in luggage appears in court
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Drone causes Cubs game delay at Wrigley Field
Families rally, demand justice for victims in front of Foxx's office in Loop
IL reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Southport Lanes closing doors to Lakeview bowling, billiards hall
Show More
What Halloween could look like during the pandemic
What happens if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
Red Cross seeks volunteers to help with disaster relief
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Terminology with Mark Rivera
Lincoln Park Zoo to hold annual ZooLights celebration this winter
More TOP STORIES News