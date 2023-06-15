Texas governor sends bus of migrants to Los Angeles, citing 'self-declared sanctuary status'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he has bused a group of migrants to Los Angeles, adding it to a growing list of sanctuary cities targeted by the Republican governor.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Abbott did not disclose how many migrants were sent to L.A. but said they were dropped off at Union Station in downtown.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," read the statement. "Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

The Los Angeles Police Department along with the city's fire department told Eyewitness News they've been instructed to contact Mayor Karen Bass' office. The mayor is currently in Washington D.C.

In April 2022, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to send migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.

The governor added New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia as additional drop-off locations last year and most recently added Denver as a busing destination last month.

The moves serve as a way to protest what he calls "Biden's open-border policies."

Since beginning the migrant busing strategy last spring, Abbott's office said more than 21,600 migrants have been transported to those cities.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.