Police respond to reports of active shooting at Texas high school: LIVE

Police investigate shooting reported at HS in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police and other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday.

Local news reports show heavily armed police and other emergency responders at Timberview High School in Arlington, a city west of Dallas.



"The school is currently on lockdown, and students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices," the Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
