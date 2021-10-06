Police respond to reports of active shooting at Texas high school: LIVE

Local news reports show heavily armed police and other emergency responders at Timberview High School in Arlington, a city west of Dallas.
We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021
"The school is currently on lockdown, and students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices," the Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.