Texas father charged with gluing 1-year-old daughter's mouth and eyes shut

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut

ODESSA, Texas --
A father suspected of gluing shut the eyes and mouth of his 1-year-old daughter has been arrested in west Texas.

El Paso County records show 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter is being held Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 16, Odessa police called to a domestic disturbance found the girl with facial injuries and her mouth and eyes glued.

According to an affidavit, the toddler's mother told police that Carter choked and punched the girl then applied adhesive. A super glue stick was found nearby. Carter had fled.

Carter was arrested Monday at a motel in El Paso. He faces extradition to Odessa, some 270 miles away.

Online records didn't list an attorney who can speak on Carter's behalf.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechildren injuriesfather chargedtexasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 2 teens fatally shot near 35th Street Red Line station
Former Chicago priest accused of sexual abuse became school counselor
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense's 3rd day focuses on other officers, 911 call
Andrea Thome believes carcinogenic emissions in Willowbrook sickened family
Griffith residents vote to leave Calumet Township
Millennials behind America's shrinking divorce rate
Chicago YWCA rape hotline sees rise in calls in 'Me Too' era
Indiana Amber Alert canceled
Show More
Deerfield man stabbed wife 15 times, held her hostage, court docs say
3rd Kavanaugh accuser submits allegation to Senate panel
Woman pleads guilty to letting boyfriend molest, impregnate daughter
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and feeling like fall
More News