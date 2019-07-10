Texas mother and ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas -- A mother of three who was kidnapped at gunpoint in front of her three children has been found dead, deputies say.

According to authorities, Jessica Sanchez's ex-boyfriend Jorge Jaramillo broke into her home last week and forced her leave at gunpoint.

A landowner found Sanchez's body near some brush. Jaramillo's body was found next to her. Officials say thick brush made it hard to find them.

"We know they've been here for a while, because we've been looking since last Sunday, so 8, going on 9 days," said Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown.

Sanchez's sister, Blasa Carrillo, said Sanchez had been with Jaramillo for several years until he held a knife to Sanchez's throat on Memorial Day.

According to authorities, Jaramillo was arrested for aggravated assault and Sanchez had a magistrate's emergency order of protection.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newstexasmother attackeddomestic violencemissing womanbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
LIVE: Parade of Champions for Women's World Cup Soccer team
Taste of Chicago kicks off Wednesday in Grant Park
Dixon woman drove car with 2 kids in pool on roof, police say
Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from lake in Hobart
Chemical spill prompts HazMat response at Tootsie Roll factory
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Show More
Photo of suspect in Millennium Park sex assault, cell phone robbery released
4 charged after stolen car crashes on Near South Side
The Chicago Defender printing final newspaper copy
VIDEO: 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
More TOP STORIES News