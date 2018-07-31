Texas parking garage collapses, damaging more than 20 vehicles

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the collapse Tuesday. (WLS)

IRVING, Texas --
Two sections of a suburban Dallas parking garage have collapsed five hours apart, sending vehicles and rubble onto other vehicles below.

Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor says there appeared to be no injuries in the initial 11:30 a.m. Tuesday collapse in Irving, northwest of Dallas, or in the 4:30 p.m. collapse of an adjoining section.

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the initial collapse. No details on the second collapse were immediately available.

Images of the first collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below. Video of the second showed concrete crumbling beneath the cars upon it.
