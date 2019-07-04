Police: Brother, sister dead in apparent murder-suicide at housewarming in Texas

KATY, Texas -- Deputies say a shooting has left two people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Texas.Three others were also shot at the housewarming get together.The deadly shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.According to deputies, the man and woman that died are brother and sister. Deputies say the brother was the shooter.Deputies say the three other people who were shot were family friends.According to deputies, one woman was shot in the face and another woman was shot in the chest. A man was also shot in the hand. All three were taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive.Deputies say three more people were in the home, but were unharmed.One woman ran outside and jumped a fence to call 911.Two teen girls were also in the home. One of the girls locked herself in a bathroom.