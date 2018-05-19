Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed in Santa Fe

Chris Stone was among 10 people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
The chaos after Friday's shooting spread from the panicked campus out into the surrounding communities.

Friends, relatives and even parents reached out online trying to find their missing loved ones.

Officials have confirmed the names of eight students and two teachers killed Friday when a student opened fire at Santa Fe High School.

Santa Fe students Aaron Kyle McLeod, Angelique Ramirez, Chris Stone, Jared Conard Black, Kimberly Jessica Vaughan, Shana Fisher, Christian Garcia and Sabika Sheikh were confirmed dead, along with art room teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale and teacher Ann Perkins.

ANN PERKINS



The daughter of Ann Perkins confirmed that her mother died during the tragic shooting.

A GoFundMe account has been set for Perkins and all of the victims.

Chris Stone was among 10 people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday.

CYNTHIA TISDALE
Tisdale's husband told Eyewitness News Friday evening that "he killed her. She's gone," referring to student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who was detained by police after the shooting.



Tisdale's niece, Leia Olinde, said Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.

"She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair," Olinde said through tears.

SABIKA SHEIKH


Sheikh was a Pakistani foreign exchange student who was due to go back home to Pakistan for Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday that marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Megan Lysaght, manager of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study Abroad program (YES), sent a letter to students in the program confirming that Sabika was killed in the shooting.

"Please know that the YES program is devastated by this loss and we will remember Sabika and her families in our thoughts and prayers," Lysaght wrote.

CHRISTIAN GARCIA

JARED BLACK

ANGELIQUE RAMIREZ

SHANA FISHER

KIMBERLY VAUGHAN

AARON MCLEOD

CHRIS STONE

NUMEROUS VICTIMS AT LOCAL HOSPITALS

A Santa Fe ISD police officer, John Barnes, was shot in the upper arm near his chest and underwent surgery. Barnes remains in critical condition at UTMB. An adult female remains hospitalized, according to UTMB officials.

Student recalls moments before deadly Santa Fe HS shooting

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
