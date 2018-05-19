SANTA FE, Texas --The chaos after Friday's shooting spread from the panicked campus out into the surrounding communities.
Friends, relatives and even parents reached out online trying to find their missing loved ones.
Officials have confirmed the names of eight students and two teachers killed Friday when a student opened fire at Santa Fe High School.
Santa Fe students Aaron Kyle McLeod, Angelique Ramirez, Chris Stone, Jared Conard Black, Kimberly Jessica Vaughan, Shana Fisher, Christian Garcia and Sabika Sheikh were confirmed dead, along with art room teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale and teacher Ann Perkins.
ANN PERKINS
The daughter of Ann Perkins confirmed that her mother died during the tragic shooting.
A GoFundMe account has been set for Perkins and all of the victims.
WATCH: Santa Fe student who went unaccounted for confirmed dead
CYNTHIA TISDALE
Tisdale's husband told Eyewitness News Friday evening that "he killed her. She's gone," referring to student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who was detained by police after the shooting.
Tisdale's niece, Leia Olinde, said Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.
"She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair," Olinde said through tears.
SABIKA SHEIKH
Sheikh was a Pakistani foreign exchange student who was due to go back home to Pakistan for Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday that marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.
Megan Lysaght, manager of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study Abroad program (YES), sent a letter to students in the program confirming that Sabika was killed in the shooting.
"Please know that the YES program is devastated by this loss and we will remember Sabika and her families in our thoughts and prayers," Lysaght wrote.
CHRISTIAN GARCIA
JARED BLACK
ANGELIQUE RAMIREZ
SHANA FISHER
KIMBERLY VAUGHAN
AARON MCLEOD
CHRIS STONE
NUMEROUS VICTIMS AT LOCAL HOSPITALS
A tough update to bring you. @abc13houston has learned Chris Stone was one of the students killed at Santa Fe High School. His family shared these photos of him taken just the other week. He was a junior that was in art class this morning. pic.twitter.com/YV4JdeTniH— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) May 18, 2018
A Santa Fe ISD police officer, John Barnes, was shot in the upper arm near his chest and underwent surgery. Barnes remains in critical condition at UTMB. An adult female remains hospitalized, according to UTMB officials.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.