A woman wearing a huge dog head with wings costume is now in custody after leading police on a short chase through southeast Houston.Colleen Dickens, 30, was arrested and charged with robbery and felony evading.Carmella Walker, Dickens' mother, said the incident does not describe who her daughter is."She's not a criminal. She's just going through some stuff," she said.Harris County Precinct 7 deputies said Dickens robbed a Stripes convenience store for cigarettes and $10.Authorities said after the robbery, Dickens led them on a short chase down Parkwood near Scott Street.Surveillance video from the end of the chase shows Dickens getting out of her vehicle with the dog head still on.Officers said she spit on them and turned very combative. Her family said she was having a mental breakdown and is not normally combative."She was just getting back to herself. It's just like all of sudden, things started spinning out of control," said Walker.Dickens' family told Eyewitness News that she has two kids and is working to get her life back together."She's a very good person. She loves her kids very much. She takes care of her kids," said Elridge Walker, Dickens' uncle.