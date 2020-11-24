Chicago high school students raise turkeys, grow vegetables, prepare food for people ahead of Thanksgiving 2020

CHICAGO -- Some students at the Chicago High School for Agriculture Sciences helped to cook and deliver food to people's tables ahead of Thanksgiving.
Executive Chef Diego Burgos supervised students as they carved 17 turkeys and fresh-packed 300 individual meals. Those meals will be delivered Tuesday.
The students raised the turkeys, grew the vegetables and cooked the holiday dinners as part of their class curriculum at the Southwest Side Chicago high school.
