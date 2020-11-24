Chicago high school students raise turkeys, grow vegetables, prepare food for people ahead of Thanksgiving 2020

CHICAGO -- Some students at the Chicago High School for Agriculture Sciences helped to cook and deliver food to people's tables ahead of Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Restaurants offer Thanksgiving takeout dinners so you can avoid cooking this season

Executive Chef Diego Burgos supervised students as they carved 17 turkeys and fresh-packed 300 individual meals. Those meals will be delivered Tuesday.

RELATED: Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes: Cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, deviled eggs, green bean casserole, more

The students raised the turkeys, grew the vegetables and cooked the holiday dinners as part of their class curriculum at the Southwest Side Chicago high school.
