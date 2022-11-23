Thanksgiving crafts to keep kids entertained

On Thanksgiving Day, you can keep kids entertained by giving them crafts to do.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thanksgiving Day, you can keep kids entertained by giving them crafts to do.

Children's Lighthouse is an early learning school. They shared some ideas with us.

1. Have kids make a Gratitude Jar. They can write down what they're grateful for, ask others in the family to do the same, and read them out loud during dinner.

2. Placemats can also entertain kids. You can print some out with games, or make it a game and have kids create their own.

3. Have kids design their own pie! You can use paper plates, paint, markers, or anything and let kids design and play.

Children's Lighthouse says these activities can help kids with motor skills, attention to detail, patience, and more.