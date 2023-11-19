WATCH LIVE

How to lead with positivity and practice mindful eating during the holidays

ByRamona Meadors
Sunday, November 19, 2023 2:42PM
Lifestyle specialist and vegan enthusiast, Maisha Wynn offers some healthy eating tips for the Thanksgiving holiday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While many of us would like to eat more mindfully, it is often easier said than put into practice. That can be especially true around the holidays, with the temptation to overeat your favorite comfort foods.

Holiday stress can also affect your ability to resist certain temptations, which can make mindful eating feel like the Olympics.

However, it is possible reframe our thinking about what is on our plates, and feel great about doing so. Lifestyle specialist and vegan enthusiast, Maisha Wynn, from LiveToWynn, join ABC 7 Chicago, to offer some helpful advice for practicing a conscious, compassionate mentality toward yourself and eating.

