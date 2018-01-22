'That's So Raven' star Orlando Brown arrested after domestic disturbance

Barstow police arrested a former Disney Channel star at an apartment complex after responding to a domestic disturbance call Thursday.An officer arrived at Aztec Apartments in the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street around 8 a.m. Thursday amid a verbal argument between a resident, 46-year-old Tanya Henson, her daughter, and her daughter's boyfriend, 30-year-old former "That's So Raven" star Orlando Brown.The responding officer discovered that Brown had an active arrest warrant for battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance from the Torrance Police Department.Henson also had an active warrant out for her arrest for a drug charge from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, according to police.Both Brown and Henson were arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Barstow Jail.