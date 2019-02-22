Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Winter Weather Advisory
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
CRIME
The 60: Jussie Smollett back on set
ABC 7's Jesse Kirsch has a look at some of today's headlines.
WLS
Jesse Kirsch
Friday, February 22, 2019 06:40AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC 7's Jesse Kirsch has a look at some of today's headlines:
-Jussie Smollett, out on bond, returns to the set of Empire
-Tracy Butler has our weekend forecast
-Snoop Dogg announced as state fair headliner
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
