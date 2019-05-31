news

THE 60: Smollett documents released and more

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7's Jess Kirsch has a look at some of this week's top stories:

-Jussie Smollett documents released by Chicago Police Department

-R. Kelly faces 11 new counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse tied to ongoing case
-Illinois State Senate passes bill that would legalize recreational marijuana

-Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens Friday at Disneyland (The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC 7)
