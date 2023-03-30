Chicago farmers markets to kick off season at Daley Plaza: See full list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost time to shop those outdoor markets in the city!
The annual Chicago City Markets kick off the season on May 11 at Daley Plaza.
Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Fresh produce, flowers and Chicago-made products are offered there every Thursday.
Beyond Daley Plaza, there are a dozen other city markets offered weekly throughout the city. They run through late October.
2023 CHICAGO CITY MARKETS
City-run community and farmers markets- schedule subject to change
WEDNESDAYS
Pullman City Market
11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
July 5-October 25 (17 weeks)
7am-1pm
THURSDAYS
Daley Plaza City Market
50 W. Washington St.
May 11-October 26 (25 weeks)
7am-2pm
Austin Town Hall City Market
5610 W. Lake St.
June 8- October 26 (21 weeks)
1-6pm
SATURDAYS
Division Street City Market
100 W. Division St.
May 6-October 28 (26 weeks)
7am-12pm
Mercado de Colores
4345 W. 26th St
June 3- October 7 (19 weeks)
11am - 3pm
West Humboldt Park City Market
3601 W. Chicago Ave.
June 3-October 7 (19 weeks)
10am-2pm
SUNDAYS
BronzevilleCity Market
4700 S. King Dr.
July9-October 15 (15 weeks)
10am-2pm
Maxwell Street Market
800 S. Desplaines St
May 28 - October 29 (23 weeks)
9am - 3pm