Meet the 32 women who are vying for 'Bachelor' Matt James' heart

In the Season 25 promo of "The Bachelor," Matt James admits to host Chris Harrison that he's never been in love. Will one of these women change that?
By Andrea Lans
Get ready Bachelor Nation because Matt James will kick off the new year with a bang.

The 29-year-old real estate broker is in for the journey of a lifetime. Not only is this his first experience filming on the Bachelor franchise, but James revealed to host Chris Harrison that he has never been in love.

"One of the things that's been hard for me and my relationships is going deep and sharing who I am, what I'm about and what I've been through because it opens up this place that scares me," James said in a sneak peek of the season.

Meet the cast of women for the 2021 season of "The Bachelor"



  • Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, OR
  • Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, NY
  • Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, CA
  • Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, IL
  • Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, CA
  • Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, CA
  • Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, CA
  • Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, NY
  • Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, CT
  • Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, NM
  • Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, NY
  • Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, TX
  • Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, IL
  • Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, WA
  • Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, NC
  • Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, WA
  • Kit, 21, a socialite from New York City, NY
  • Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, NJ
  • Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, FL
  • Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
  • Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, MD
  • Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, CA
  • MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, OH
  • Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, OR
  • Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, GA
  • Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, CO.
  • Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, CA
  • Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, CA
  • Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, TN
  • Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, CA


While James will meet 32 women at the start of the show, only 24 hopefuls will remain by the end of the first rose ceremony.

James is not only meeting a record-breaking number of women in the premiere episode, but he's also making history as the franchise's first Black bachelor.
Matt James, "The Bachelor's" first Black leading man, appeared on "Good Morning America" after the big announcement.



Don't miss the new season of "The Bachelor," premiering Monday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
