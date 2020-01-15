Arts & Entertainment

'The Bachelor' Peter breaks up with strangers at LA's Grove in Jimmy Kimmel segment - video

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Breaking up is hard to do.

That's especially true if you're "The Bachelor."

But practice makes perfect. So Jimmy Kimmel sent the current bachelor, Peter Weber, to The Grove in Los Angeles for some rapid-fire breakups.

In the segment, Weber rides down the escalator with complete strangers and gives them his best breakup speech.

"I never felt so close to someone before," he says to one woman, who is apparently creeped out and walks away quickly.

"I just feel like we shared so much in these last three seconds," he tells another woman. "It's been an amazing journey for me. But I think I have to let you go now."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights on ABC and on the ABC app at 11:35 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesjimmy kimmel liveabcthe bachelorjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News