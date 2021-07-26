The Bachelorette 2021: Katie Thurston reunites with former suitors in 'Men Tell All'

"It was actually the best outcome I could have expected," Thurston said. "I love these men. It was really nice to get to see them again."
But before Thurston revisits some of the tougher breakups with her ex-suitors, the men will hash it out onstage.
"I think you're going to see a lot of drama, that's for sure," Andrew Spencer, who went home during the last episode, teased. "This is gonna be good."
"There's some tears, some really heavy moments, some really beautiful breakthroughs, I think a lot of closure and definitely a lot of teases for what's to come," mentor and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe added.
When it comes to reuniting with Thurston, Tre Cooper said he had "conflicting emotions."
"Part of me was a little hurt to see her there because I still have like remnants of missing her and what we had," Cooper said.
Before the "Men Tell All," audiences will get to see a bit more of Katie's journey leading into hometowns. In a heart-wrenching sneak peek shared by "Good Morning America," Michael Allio struggles with being away from his son.
#TheBachelorette sneak peek: Michael Allio struggles being away from his son. @KayleeHartung has more. https://t.co/TFJX6Lq14R pic.twitter.com/9ylHRuIPMV— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 26, 2021
"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.