Man in custody after allegedly vandalizing 'The Bean,' attacking witness who chased him, police say

CHICAGO -- One person was in custody after the Bean was vandalized Friday night in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.A man, 18 years old, was spraying graffiti onto the Bean about 6:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when another man, 20 years old, confronted him, police said.After the younger man fled, the 20-year-old chased him to the 100 block of North State Street, where he was kicked in the body, police said.The 18-year-old was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.Police did not provide further information about the incident.