Man in custody after allegedly vandalizing 'The Bean,' attacking witness who chased him, police say

CHICAGO -- One person was in custody after the Bean was vandalized Friday night in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

A man, 18 years old, was spraying graffiti onto the Bean about 6:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when another man, 20 years old, confronted him, police said.

After the younger man fled, the 20-year-old chased him to the 100 block of North State Street, where he was kicked in the body, police said.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
