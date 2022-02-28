Man, 18, charged with criminal damage to property after vandalizing 'The Bean' in Chicago: CPD

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was charged for allegedly vandalizing Chicago's iconic Bean on Friday evening in Millennium Park, Chicago police said.Diego Corona was charged with criminal damage to public property under $500 and battery, police said.Corona was allegedly spraying graffiti onto the public artwork formally known as "Cloud Gate" about 6:10 p.m. in the 200-block of East Randolph Street when another man, 20, confronted him, according to police.Corona took off and the man followed him to the 100-block of North State, where Corona kicked the 20-year-old, police said.He was arrested shortly after.Green markings remained on the inside of the gleaming sculpture as the usual crowds of tourists flocked around for views Saturday afternoon.It's not the first time the Bean has been tagged since it became a Chicago symbol in 2004. Two men were hit with felony charges in 2019 after a group of people defaced it with white spray paint.