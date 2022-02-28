vandalism

Man, 18, charged with criminal damage to property after vandalizing 'The Bean' in Chicago: CPD

'The Bean' vandalized: Chicago police said man also kicked another who confronted him
EMBED <>More Videos

Man allegedly vandalized 'The Bean,' attacked witness who chased him

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was charged for allegedly vandalizing Chicago's iconic Bean on Friday evening in Millennium Park, Chicago police said.

Diego Corona was charged with criminal damage to public property under $500 and battery, police said.

Corona was allegedly spraying graffiti onto the public artwork formally known as "Cloud Gate" about 6:10 p.m. in the 200-block of East Randolph Street when another man, 20, confronted him, according to police.

Corona took off and the man followed him to the 100-block of North State, where Corona kicked the 20-year-old, police said.

RELATED: Man in custody after allegedly vandalizing 'The Bean,' attacking witness who chased him, police say

He was arrested shortly after.

Green markings remained on the inside of the gleaming sculpture as the usual crowds of tourists flocked around for views Saturday afternoon.

It's not the first time the Bean has been tagged since it became a Chicago symbol in 2004. Two men were hit with felony charges in 2019 after a group of people defaced it with white spray paint.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimegraffitivandalismchicago police department
VANDALISM
Man allegedly vandalized 'The Bean,' attacked witness who chased him
Wiener's Circle offering reward for arrest of man who smashed window
VIDEO: Man smashes Wiener's Circle glass door with brick
Police investigating 2nd possible act of hate against Jewish community
TOP STORIES
Mask mandates lifted across city, state
Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Belarus; Emergency UN meeting set
Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
Rogers Park woman visiting family trapped by Ukraine war
14 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
Show More
UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger
MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
Illinois man living in Ukraine flees, hopes to reunite with wife
Chicago Weather: Milder, breezier Monday
More TOP STORIES News