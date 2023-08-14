Public access to 'The Bean' to be limited for months amid construction

CHICAGO -- Those looking for a chance to see Chicago's famous giant, shiny, silver bean will be out of luck for the next several months.

Access to and views of Cloud Gate, or "The Bean" as it's known to most, will be limited as Grainger Plaza undergoes construction beginning on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

SEE ALSO | Terrell wears 'Bean' costume during Tracy's forecast

The city is planning to replace pavers and do other routine maintenance on the plaza, which surrounds the sculpture at 201 E. Randolph St. in Millennium Park. Construction is set to run through the spring of 2024.

The changes, including accessibility upgrades, aim "to enhance the nearly 20-year-old park's appearance, visitor experience, and position as the No. 1 attraction in the Midwest," according to a statement on the city's website.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)