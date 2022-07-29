Val, Ryan talk Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago, plus 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White in studio

This week on Windy City Weekend, Val talks about her stressful airplane saga to see her son Max Race. Did she make it?

And, it's Lollapalooza week. The city is bustling with festival goers from around the country. And according to the ticket selling price TickPick, Sunday is the most in-demand single-day ticket on record! Sunday also happens to be the day BTS' J-Hope is performing. See all the musical acts lined up for the weekend and grab your tickets!

Jeremy Allen White

FX's newest hit-show "The Bear" is on everyone's minds, and Ryan and Richard Roeper are sitting down with the star of the show, Jeremy Allen White. They'll talk about filming a "Chicago-centric" show, why some consider it the most fun stress they've seen on t.v., and if we can be prepared for a Season 2!

FX's "The Bear" is now streaming on HULU.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save

"Thirteen Lives" - SPEND

In 2018, a soccer team and their coach got trapped in a cave in Thailand. Amazon Prime is now releasing an adaptation of that event called "Thirteen Lives."

"Vengeance" - SPEND

"Vengeance" is a mystery-comedy starring "The Office" star, B.J. Novak, about a podcaster who travels to Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was in a relationship with.

"Paper Girls" - SAVE

"Paper Girls" is a sci-fi movie based on the comic book series about four girls who get caught up in a war between time travelers.

ComEd EV Rally

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ComEd.

The race is on! ComEd has reimagined their IceBox Derby into the new EV Rally! 30 girls, ages 13-18 are broken down into six teams, who will work closely with their ComEd mentors to spark their interest in learning STEM by building the race cars from scratch. They will build the cars over four days - and on Saturday August 6th, 2022 - the race will be on!

To come cheer on the teams, here are the details:

2022 ComEd EV Rally

Museum of Science and Industry

5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637

Saturday, August 6th from 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM

To find out more about the ComEd EV Rally, check out their website at https://comedevrally.com/