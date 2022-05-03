'The Bug Girl' helps get girls excited about careers in STEM

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Janelle Iaccino is known as "The Bug Girl." She is on a mission to get more young girls interested in the STEM fields.
Janelle says she has been obsessed with bugs since she was a little girl when she had her first tarantula pet. Now, she is using her passion for bugs and science to encourage young girls to be excited about careers in science, technology, engineering and math. She also works with the Girl Scouts to help them earn their badges.
Iaccino is the Marketing Director of Rose Pest Solutions. For more information, click here.
