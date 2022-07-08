localish

The Cauldron is Philly's magical fantasy-inspired bar and restaurant

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- With a magic wand, you can head to the magical menagerie, insert a wizard coin, wave your wand and the unicorns will dispense the cocktail or mocktail of your choice.

At your table, there is the potion-making experience. It's like an escape room meets cocktail-making class, where you brew concoctions with your dining companions.

The Cauldron is the concept of Matthew Courtland, of Medford, New Jersey.

He invented the magic wand, filled with sensor-based technology that he programs to pair with equipment.

David Duckworth is the co-founder and both are on a mission to bring magic to life.

They opened their first location in London. Philly is the sixth spot and only the second in the United States.
