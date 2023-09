"The Chi" director Rashaad Ernesto Green joins ABC7 to dive deeper into the drama series.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mid-season finale of the hit showtime drama series "The Chi" premiered Friday.

Director Rashad Ernesto Green joined ABC 7's Roz Varon to talk about the sixth season. The show can be streamed now on the Paramount+ With Showtime Plan and on-air this Sunday, September 24 on SHOWTIME. For more on the "The Chi," click here.